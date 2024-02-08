Bilawal, other politicians demand restoration of cellular services

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in a social media statement demanded immediate restoration of the cellular services across the country.

In a tweet PPP chairman has said that he has directed the party to contact the election commission and courts over the matter.

Syed Khursheed Shah, a PPP stalwart and former leader of opposition, has called suspension of Internet services has not been a good tradition. He said transparency of the election will lift Pakistan out of a quagmire and hoped that the fairness of polls will not be challenged.

He said the voters’ turnout will be affected if cellular services would not open. “No political party taken into confidence over suspension of internet services,” he said.

He also demanded immediate opening of the mobile phone service.

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has also demanded restoration of the mobile phone service.

Talking to media after casting his vote in NA-250 in North Nazimabad, Hafiz Naeem said that termination of cellular services is an excess with the country’s 250 million population.

He also complained that at several polling stations election material is present, but the polling staff is absent. He alleged that watchmen and drivers have been made presiding officers.

He urged the election commission to inform, why the election has been made a farce.

Meanwhile, Sindh information minister Ahmad Shah has clarified that the province didn’t recommend termination of Internet services.

“The federal government has been empowered to shutdown mobile service and the interior ministry has suddenly suspended the mobile phone service,” Ahmad Shah said.