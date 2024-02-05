Bilawal rallies across Karachi as PPP gears up for election 2024

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari kicked off the election rally in Karachi as PPP geared up for the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

As per details, PPP chairman Bilawal will head the rally which is scheduled to pass through major parts of the metropolis.

The PPP rally will begin at 1 pm from Bilawal house and will pass through Lee Market, Shireen Jinnah Colony, Kemari, Tower, Chakiwara, Shershah, Purana Golimar, Rizvia Chowrangi, Lasbela, Gulbahar.

The Rally will conclude at Malir Kala board after passing through Hasan Square, Nazimabad Petrol Pump, Liaquatabad No. 10, Safora, Malir Cantt via University Road.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the rally at several places across Karachi.

پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی کے چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کل کراچی شہر کے مختلف مقامات سے گزرنے والی ریلی کی سربراہی کریں گے۔@BBhuttoZardari #چنو_نئی_سوچ_کو pic.twitteKarachir.com/HR68ywzR7r — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) February 4, 2024

Earlier, while addressing a public gathering in Shikarpur Bilawal raised ‘Na Khappay, na Khappay, Mian Sahib na Khappay’ (We don’t want Nawaz) slogans.

He said that other parties are dividing the people in the name of religion, sect and ethnicity. He said that the people of Pakistan know that only his party could get the country out of economic crises, if elected to power.

“I will bury the politics of hatred and division after becoming the prime minister as the PPP does not believe in the politics of victimization, hatred and division,” he added.

Bilawal said that he would serve the people without any discrimination, asking the people to vote for “Arrow” in the 8th February General Elections 2024.