Bilawal reacts to speculations of Sindh governor’s replacement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reacted to speculations regarding replacing Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori.

A journalist asked the PPP chairman as if his party has reservations against Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Replying to the query, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party does not have a reservation on any ‘specific’ person. He said that the PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had deliberations for appointments to various positions.

“The PPP and PML-N representatives will be assigned to the positions that have been discussed by both parties. I am sure that MQM-Pakistan will be accommodated in positions that were not discussed.

Read More: PML-N, PPP want Khushbakht Shujaat to be Sindh Governor

Earlier on Thursday, sources told ARY News that the PML-N and PPP have put forward Senator Khushbakht Shujaat’s name for the Sindh Governor’s slot as the MQM-P wants Kamran Tessori to continue.

Sources told ARY News that the development occurred during a meeting between the allied parties held today over the formation of government in Centre.

The MQM-P and the PML-N are holding negotiations on government formation at the Centre, with several rounds of talks already taking place in the lead-up to the National Assembly session.