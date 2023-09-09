No issues with caretaker govt if people get relief: Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that they have no issues with the caretaker government if people get relief, ARY News reported.

As per details, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the nation is in the middle of an economic crisis and it is worsening with each passing day.

He claimed that the manifesto of PPP is a people-centric party and PPP will take Pakistan out of this crisis as the former prime minister Benazir Bhutto did in her tenure.

The PPP chairman said that when the IMF deal was signed the government asked people to sacrifice for the country in times of crisis now it’s the government’s turn to sacrifice.

Furthermore, the PPP chairman said that he has no objection on the caretaker government unless they become ‘chairtaker’.

Bilawal Bhutto distanced himself from his father and PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari’s statement regarding elections saying that ‘I am bound to follow my Asif Zardari’s orders about family matters but on political matters I am bound to the party, CEC and the workers.”

Bilawal Bhutto’s remarks came after the Former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari expressed his confidence in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), saying fresh delimitation has become mandatory after the new census was notified.

It is pertinent to mention here that the shift in PPP’s stance came a day after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto urged the ECP to announce the date for general polls and adhere to the constitutional requirement of holding elections within 90 days.

Speaking to journalists in Karachi, the former foreign minister asked ‘people who want to impose puppets onto the country’ that stop conducting such experiments on people of Pakistan and let them make their own decisions.

“If the people of Pakistan choose Shehbaz Sharif or Nawaz Sharif then we should all accept it. If the people choose PPP, then all should accept it. And if the people choose PTI, then we will have to accept it,” he added.

Referring to general elections, Bilawal Bhutto stated that the polls should be held as soon as possible or within 90-day constitutional limit.