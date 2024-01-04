Bilawal says PPP contesting elections from every constituency

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the party will contest elections 2024 from every constituency and it is contesting the elections to win, ARY News reported.

While addressing a party’s workers convention in Jati Umra, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he is grateful to Chaudhary Abdul Ghafoor for not only joining the PPP but contesting the election on its ticket.

Bilawal said “we do not believe in the politics of hatred and division, and will take our manifesto to the people, and contest the elections based on that, as done by our ancestors, Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’.

The former foreign minister stated that PPP’s 10-point agenda and the economic plan it contains will be conveyed to the people saying that “we have to make the people of Raiwand understand that if they wish to form a government of the people, labourers, farmers and students, then PPP is the sole option, not the PML-N or PTI.”

Bilawal promised to provide free of cost, quality healthcare as they have done in different districts of Sindh, including NICVD, Gambat, SIUT etc as these are not mere claims, like the PML-N and PTI.

Lashing out on PML-N, he said when they face cardiac issues, they run to London. At that time too, they were told that Sindh have established NICVD and they should have gone there. When they face such issues again, which they ought to after February 8, they can access the same medical treatment in Raiwand, when the PPP establishes hospitals here.