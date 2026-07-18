MUZAFFARABAD: Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to kick Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif out of the federal cabinet over his recent remarks on Kashmir, questioning whether they reflected the government’s official policy, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing an election rally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Bilawal said the prime minister should clarify whether the defence minister’s statement represented the government’s position or his personal opinion.

“If it is not the government’s policy, then the prime minister should remove the defence minister from the cabinet,” Bilawal said, using strong language to call for Khawaja Asif’s dismissal.

The PPP chairman also called on the federal government to take practical steps to address the problems faced by the people of Kashmir.

Bilawal further said political crises often created opportunities for undemocratic forces to intervene, stressing that political disputes should be resolved through dialogue.

He added that if protesters were willing to hold talks, the federal government should suspend enforcement actions and pursue negotiations, saying the current situation was having the greatest impact on the people of Kashmir.

Bilawal questions why Khawaja Asif is still in cabinet after Rawalakot remarks

Earlier last month, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly criticised Defence Minister Khawaja Asif over his remarks regarding Rawalakot and its residents in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Addressing the National Assembly, Bilawal said there are some ministers whose statements created unnecessary problems instead of helping Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“There are some ministers who, instead of assisting PM Shehbaz, end up creating more difficulties,” he said, adding that certain ministers make comments that complicate sensitive issues.

“Why is a minister still in the cabinet who says that the people of Rawalakot are not Kashmiris? How can a defence minister of a country make such a statement?” he asked.