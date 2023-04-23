Bilawal thanks KSA for help to evacuate Pakistanis from Sudan

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed profound gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s assistance in the evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Sudan. He was talking to his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan over phone.

They agreed that both the countries will closely coordinate to further facilitate evacuations from Sudan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari conveyed Eid greetings to Prince Faisal bin Farhan and wished him good health and happiness as well progress and prosperity to the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The Pakistan Foreign Minister expressed confidence that resumption of Kingdom’s diplomatic relations with Iran will lead to regional peace and prosperity.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound by fraternal relationship marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of supporting each other. The people of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem. Saudi Arabia is home to over two million Pakistanis, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.

