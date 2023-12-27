Bilawal unveils PPP’s election agenda promising free electricity

GARHI KHUDA BAKHSH: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has unveiled party’s 10-point agenda for general election 2024, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering on the death anniversary of his mother and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Bilawal announced free electricity through solar power on consumption of 300 units after forming government.

The PPP’s 10-point agenda for the upcoming general election also includes ‘youth card’ for unemployed youth, doubled salaries in five-year tenure, three million houses for flood-affected people, free health facilities across Pakistan, Benazir Card for laborers, quality education for all and expanding the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

More to follow…