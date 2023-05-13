Bilawal vows to root out politics of hatred, divide from country

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that they have rooted out the politics of hatred and division in the country, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PPP chairman thanked the people of Sindh for making them win the LG election across the province. He said PPP will be in government from Karachi to Kashmur.

He said that the LG election in Sindh was just a trailer. PPP has kicked out Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Sindh and they will win the next elections too, Bilawal Bhutto added.

Bilawal Bhutto lambasted the PTI chief Imran Khan and said that they have faced all the selected they have countered the MQM head, Altaf Hussain, Imran is nothing in Infront of them. He will also be kicked out like them, Bilawal claimed.

He further said that the PTI chief has not spent even one night in jail and has not seen the real power of opposition yet. Bilawal claimed that Imran Khan has still some facilitators in every corner of the country.

The former prime minister Imran Khan attacked the military instalments out of fear of getting jailed for a week. They have burned down the public building, people bus service and other important military instalments.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities to arrest all culprits and attackers behind the vandalism and arson at the Jinnah House and military and civil installations within 72 hours.

The prime minister issued these directives while chairing a meeting at the Punjab Safe City Authority Headquarters in Lahore.