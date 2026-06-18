ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday urged protesters in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to end their sit-in and pursue their demands through political and democratic channels, warning that JAAC miscreants involved in unlawful activities must surrender or face action.

Speaking during the budget debate in the National Assembly, Bilawal said peaceful political engagement was the best way to resolve disputes and safeguard the Kashmir cause.

Addressing protesters associated with the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), he appealed to them to call off their demonstrations and avoid actions that could harm public order or undermine the broader Kashmir cause.

“I urge those staging protests in Azad Kashmir to end their sit-in. Issues can be resolved through political dialogue and peaceful means,” he said.

Bilawal maintained that a 80% of the agreement reached between the government and the protesters had already been implemented and stressed that negotiations remained the preferred path forward.

He warned, however, that individuals involved in unlawful activities would have to face legal consequences.

“Those who have taken the law into their own hands should surrender themselves to the Azad Kashmir police. If they do so, a solution to the issue can be found through peaceful and political means,” he said.

The PPP chairman added that any individual found violating the law or targeting state institutions would be dealt with in accordance with the law. He urged protest leaders to hand over those responsible for any unlawful acts before authorities were compelled to take action.

Bilawal also emphasized the need to protect the democratic rights and representation of Kashmiris, including refugees from Jammu, and called for political consensus on electoral and constitutional matters affecting the region.

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He said the concerns of Kashmiris should be addressed through dialogue and parliamentary processes rather than through prolonged street protests.

Water Dispute With India

During his speech, Bilawal also addressed Pakistan’s concerns over water security, reiterating the country’s commitment to the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

He said Pakistan would not accept any violation of the treaty and stressed the importance of strengthening the country’s water storage infrastructure, including the timely completion of major dam projects such as Diamer-Bhasha Dam.

The PPP chairman said all provinces had agreed to support the federation in meeting national challenges and emphasized the need for unity in addressing both security and water-related issues.