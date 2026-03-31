Bill against forced conversions and marriages tabled in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: A bill aimed at preventing the alleged forced conversion and forced marriages of minorities has been tabled in the Punjab Assembly.

The proposed bill, Punjab Protection of Minorities Rights Bill 2026, was introduced by Falbous Christopher, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Human Rights and Minorities Affairs, as a private member’s bill.

Under the proposed law, forced religious conversion would be declared illegal. The bill recommends strict legal action against those involved in such acts, including a penalty of up to five years’ imprisonment along with a fine.

The legislation also seeks to criminalize forced marriages involving minority communities. Additionally, it emphasizes that minority citizens should not face discrimination in educational institutions or employment.

The bill proposes measures to ensure the protection of places of worship belonging to minorities.

It also calls for a review of the provincial education curriculum to identify and eliminate any content that promotes hatred or discrimination against minority groups.

Last week, the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) upheld the validity of a marriage between a Christian woman and a Muslim man, while dismissing a habeas corpus petition filed by her father.

The court ruled that the woman, who had converted to Islam, was an adult and therefore in the lawful custody of her husband.

The ruling came in response to a petition filed by Shahbaz Masih, a resident of Lahore, who sought the recovery of his daughter, Maria Bibi. He alleged that she was a minor and had been unlawfully detained after entering into an invalid marriage with Shehryar Ahmad.

However, during the proceedings, Maria Bibi appeared before a magistrate and stated that she had married Shehryar Ahmad of her own free will and had not been abducted.