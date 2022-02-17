Bill Gates arrives in Islamabad on day-long visit

ISLAMABAD: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates arrived in Islamabad Thursday morning on a day-long visit, reported ARY News.

He landed at Nur Khan Airbase where government officials received him.

During his stay in the capital, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-chairman will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and visit the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country’s top platform for Covid response.

Informed sources said Bill Gates will also be briefed on the government’s polio eradication programme.

In Jan, Prime Minister Khan had a telephonic conversation with the tech tycoon and discussed matters of shared concern including polio eradication in Pakistan and the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

The prime minister expressed appreciation for the work of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in fighting poverty, disease, and inequity around the world.

PM Imran reaffirmed that eradication of polio from Pakistan remained a key priority of the government and efforts were underway to intensify the anti-Polio campaign across the country despite challenges related to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

