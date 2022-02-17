Bill Gates calls on PM Imran Khan during Pakistan visit

ISLAMABAD: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Thursday met Prime Minister Imran Khan during his day-long visit to Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported.

During the meeting between Bill Gates and PM Imran Khan, matters related to the elimination of polio and others were discussed.

The prime minister thanked Bill Gates for his cooperation towards the elimination of polio in the country and also apprised measures taken by the country for eradication of the crippling disease.

Microsoft co-founder, and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation @BillGates called on Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/RKgqJtAVBE — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 17, 2022



The Microsoft co-founder also lauded Pakistan’s strategy to deal with the COVID pandemic and said that their cooperation with regard to polio and COVID will continue with Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates arrived in Islamabad Thursday morning on a day-long visit. He landed at Nur Khan Airbase where government officials received him.

In January, Prime Minister Khan had a telephonic conversation with the tech tycoon and discussed matters of shared concern including polio eradication in Pakistan and the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

The prime minister expressed appreciation for the work of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in fighting poverty, disease, and inequity around the world.

PM Imran reaffirmed that eradication of polio from Pakistan remained a key priority of the government and efforts were underway to intensify the anti-Polio campaign across the country despite challenges related to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

