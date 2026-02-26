Bill Gates confesses to affairs and addresses ties to Epstein

Bill Gates spoke candidly about his past personal mistakes and his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during a town hall meeting with staff at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The discussion, which is part of Gates’ twice-yearly scheduled meetings with employees, also touched on the foundation’s work in AI, global health initiatives, and other organizational matters.

According to a spokesperson for the foundation, Gates addressed questions submitted by staff and took responsibility for his actions. “In the conversation, Bill answered questions submitted by foundation staff on a range of issues, including the release of the Epstein files, the foundation’s work in AI, and the future of global health,” the statement read.

“In the town hall, Bill spoke candidly, addressing several questions in detail, and took responsibility for his actions,” it added.

During the meeting, Gates admitted to two extra-marital affairs in the 2010s with Russian women. “I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist whom I met through business activities,” he told his employees.

“I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit,” he clarified in reference to Jeffrey, adding that it was a “huge mistake” to spend time with him. “To be clear, I never spent any time with the victims, the women around him.”

The 70-year-old has not been accused of any wrongdoing by any victims, and apologized to his team for drawing them “into this because of the mistake I made”.

Bill Gates described his meetings with Epstein as an attempt to expand his philanthropic work and connect with potential donors.