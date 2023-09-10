Bill Gates shocks people because of this reason

Co-founder of the tech giant Microsoft, Bill Gates, frequently makes headlines by introducing new products, his philanthropic activities and his simple lifestyle.

Bill Gates, whose real name is William Henry Gates III, caught people by surprise during a dine-in experience.

A foreign news agency reported that Microsoft’s co-founder reserved an entire Michelin-star Spanish restaurant for two days. The people were shocked to know what he ordered.

Chef Jordi Cruz, a renowned Spanish chef, revealed that the philanthropist only had a diet beverage in two days. The cook had prepared extravagant dishes for him.

Jordi Cruz admitted that he was impressed by his simple lifestyle.

According to a report, Microsoft’s co-founder is a fan of cheeseburgers and opts to have the fast food item for lunch.

Joe Cerrell, the Managing Director of the billionaire’s social welfare organization Gates Foundation, said people can expect to be served cheeseburgers from a global fast food chain while meeting the philanthropist.

He is one of the richest people in the world with an estimated net worth of $111.6. billion.