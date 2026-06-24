Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates disclosed on Monday that he had affairs with three women prior to Epstein discovering them and reportedly brainstorming how to blackmail him over the relationships.

The testimony was released on Tuesday by the committee as part of its investigation into the pedophile, which is a part of its probe into potential misuse of power and sexual abuse among powerful figures.

These include: Mila Antonova – who Gates met at bridge events, around 2009-2010, Karima Nigmatulina, a nuclear physicist and an associate from work. Lastly, he said he had an affair with a medical entrepreneur named Dr. Alice Jacobs Nesselrodt before meeting Epstein in 2011.

Gates stated that in an email from July 18, 2013, found on the DOJ’s public domain, there are some lines that he attributes to Epstein: ‘His former girl,’ ‘can’t afford air con, ‘can’t afford to travel to bridge,’ and ‘The richest man in the world is so cheap.’ Gates also called this the ‘’brainstorming and the thought process” for blackmail for an exit strategy for his then science adviser.

One of the other mentioned emails found online stated that ‘consequences for sex with Russian girls’, ‘illicit trysts with married women,’ among other things. It is also in an email from Boris Nikolic to someone else in which he is speaking about his desire to ‘improve his exit package.’