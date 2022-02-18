Bill Gates thanks PM Imran for productive discussion on polio eradication

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has thanked Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan for the productive discussions on polio eradication from Pakistan, during his day-long visit to Islamabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

Bill Gates in his Tweet, said he is encouraged by Pakistan’s commitment to eliminating polio and appreciated PM Imran Khan’s resolve in this regard.

Thank you @ImranKhanPTI for the productive discussions on the steps being taken in Pakistan to eliminate polio. I’m encouraged by the country’s commitment to eradication and am optimistic that if everyone remains vigilant, we can #endpolio. pic.twitter.com/cMAw3ZfDxr — Bill Gates (@BillGates) February 17, 2022

Gates reached Pakistan on a day-long visit on Thursday and held a meeting with PM Imran Khan and also visited the country’s Covid response centre, NCOC.

During the meeting between Bill Gates and PM Imran Khan, matters related to the elimination of polio and others were discussed.

The prime minister thanked Bill Gates for his cooperation towards the elimination of polio in the country and also apprised measures taken by the country for eradication of the crippling disease.

In January, Prime Minister Khan had a telephonic conversation with the tech tycoon and discussed matters of shared concern including polio eradication in Pakistan and the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

