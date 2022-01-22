Billboards removed as gusty winds continue to batter Karachi

KARACHI: After the Pakistan Meteorological Department issued an alert regarding strong winds in Karachi, the district administration sprang into action and removed hazardous billboards and hoardings in the city, ARY News reported.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Karachi Commissioner on Saturday to review measures in light of extreme weather conditions in the port city.

The commissioner directed that all signboards on buildings and rooftops be immediately removed.

The District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East administration removed billboards from several buildings in their jurisdictions. However, no apparent billboard removal was observed in other districts of Karachi.

Strong gusty winds coming from Balochistan have hit Karachi on Saturday, bringing the visibility level to 500 meters and disrupting the flight schedule in the city.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the dust storm would continue for the entire day and will further minimize temperatures in the city.

“The temperature is being recorded at 20 degree centigrade on Saturday morning and it will remain between 25 to 27-degree centigrade as the day progresses,” the met office said.

It further shared that the winds are currently blowing at a speed of 35 to 40 kilometres per hour and could further rise to 50 to 60 kilometres per hour as the day passes on. “14 percent moisture is being recorded in the Karachi air,” they said.

Moreover, flight operation at the Karachi airport has also been disrupted owing to dusty winds and domestic flights of PIA and other private airlines for Quetta, Lahore and Islamabad have faced a delay.

The sources within the airport said that the flights will resume as soon as the weather condition improves.

At least five people including two children lost their lives and many sustained wounds due to roof and wall collapse incidents as gusty winds battered different parts of Karachi on Friday.

