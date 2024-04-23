Billie Eilish added as Fortnite Season 3 Festival Icon

Singer Billie Eilish has been added as the new Icon of “Fortnite” Festival Season 3 which will run through June 13.

During the season, users would have the opportunity to unlock Ellish’s popular songs including “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” “Happier Than Ever” and “Therefore I Am,” Variety reported.

The players will also be able to embody Eilish-themed outfits on the virtual main stage while purchasing new emotes featuring Billie Eilish tracks “Bad Guy” and “You Should See Me in a Crown” from the shop.

She joins a previous esteemed lineup of virtual performers including Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, and Ariana Grande in Fortnite.

It is pertinent to mention that the singer won her second Oscar for “What Was I Made For” which she sang for “Barbie” movie.

The singer’s signature “Green Roots” outfit will also be available to the players in the Festival pass’ premium rewards track.

Meanwhile, Fortnite said: “The Ultraviolet Style of the Green Roots Billie Outfit is exclusive to the Season 3 Festival Pass. The other content of the Season 3 Festival Pass is NOT exclusive to Fortnite Festival Season 3, and may become purchasable in the Shop at a later date.”

Fortnite Festival, launched in December 2023, is a free-to-play “Rock Band” rhythmic game.

The Festival is playable in two experiences including Fortnite Festival Main Stage and Fortnite Festival Jam Stage. In both modes, players can party up with three other players with a maximum of four.