Billie Eilish breaks 87-years Oscars record

American singer Billie Eilish creates new history as she breaks an 87-year-old record with her latest Oscar win.

Siblings and frequent collaborators Billie Eilish, 22, and Finneas O’Connell, 26, won their second Academy Award, at the Oscars 2024 ceremony on Sunday night, for their original song ‘What Was I Made For?’ from last year’s summer blockbuster, ‘Barbie’.

The latest win for the ‘Barbie’ chart-topper, which has been a hit this season and also won Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards, made the duo the youngest-ever two-time winner of the Best Song trophy, as they broke the 87-year record, held by German actor Luise Rainer, who was 28 when she won her second Oscar Award.

Receiving her award at the 96th edition of the Academy Awards, a visibly emotional Eilish said, “I feel so incredibly lucky and honoured. This goes out to everyone who was affected by the movie and how incredible it is.”

Notably, the duo first won Best Original Song in 2021, for ‘No Time To Die’ from Daniel Craig-starrer James Bond film.

As for Oscars 2024, ‘Oppenheimer’ swept the board at Hollywood’s biggest night of the year, with seven awards including Best Picture and Best Director, crowning a triumphant year for filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

