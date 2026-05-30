Billie Eilish Brings Back Red Hair in Beverly Hills, Her Boldest Look Since 2021

Billie Eilish just gave fans a fiery flashback. The Grammy-winning artist was spotted in Beverly Hills on May 28, 2026, debuting auburn-red hair — her first time going red publicly since 2021.

A Nostalgic Return to Color

The new look surfaced in photos and video posted by @Deuxmoi, showing Eilish leaving a salon in a brown robe before changing into an Avril Lavigne tank top and baggy black shorts. Her long auburn lengths were styled in a side part and straightened, marking a major shift from the jet-black hair she’s favored for the past two years.

This isn’t Eilish’s first red era. Back in November 2021, she secretly dyed her hair red for a week during her transition from platinum blonde to brunette.

“Took the blonde out and went red for a week, hehe,” she wrote on Instagram Stories at the time, sharing a salon video of her ginger locks.

She also revived colored roots in August 2023, posting a throwback-style photo of black hair with vibrant red roots done by LA colorist Jess Gonzalez. She captioned it simply: “remember me?”— a nod to her iconic 2019 black-and-slime-green roots that became her signature.

Why the Change Now?

The transformation comes just weeks after another subtle switch-up. At CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas on April 16, Eilish appeared with noticeably lighter roots while promoting her new concert film Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) with director James Cameron. Brunette strands were visible around the crown of her head, a departure from her usual jet-black.

Eilish has been open about her complicated relationship with hair color. After going platinum blonde in March 2021 to launch her Happier Than Ever era, she admitted the “Blonde Billie” aesthetic didn’t feel right.

“I completely had no idea who I was,” she told the Los Angeles Times in 2023. “I came up with this whole aesthetic, and I just got swallowed up into it”.

Fans Are Already Calling It a New Era

Every time Eilish changes her hair, fans speculate about new music. The red-roots revival in August 2023 had comments like “WE GOT A NEW ERAAAAA” and “THERE SHE IS” flooding her Instagram. This latest auburn debut has sparked similar buzz, especially with her concert film hitting theaters next month.

From silver in 2016, to blue, lavender, neon green, platinum blonde, brunette, and now auburn, Eilish has made hair transformations part of her artistry. As she wrote back in 2023: “One thing we can be certain of is that she looks spectacular in every one of them”.

Whether this signals new music or just a summer refresh, one thing’s clear: Red Billie is back, and the internet is watching.