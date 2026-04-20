Billie Eilish is still reeling from an emotional full-circle moment after being brought onstage by her childhood idol Justin Bieber during Coachella Weekend 2.

The 24-year-old singer joined Bieber on April 18 during his headline set in Indio, California, where he serenaded her with “One Less Lonely Girl.” The surprise appearance quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the night, with fans and Eilish herself visibly overwhelmed.

Eilish later took to Instagram to share her reaction, posting a close-up selfie alongside the caption, “can’t stop crying,” capturing the emotional weight of the experience.

The moment was made even more special by Hailey Bieber, who reportedly encouraged Eilish to go onstage while the two were watching the performance together. What followed was a touching callback to Eilish’s early years as a devoted Bieber fan, when she famously covered her walls with posters of the pop star.

Eilish’s mother, Maggie Baird, also shared her perspective on the milestone, posting photos and videos from the crowd.

“’Watching this crazy unimaginable dream come true over many years is so incredible. I’m so grateful to Justin Bieber for the kindness he has shown Billie and to our whole family and to [Justin’s wife] Hailey who makes so many things wonderful and possible,” Baird wrote, reflecting on Eilish’s journey from superfan to global star sharing the stage with her idol.

Hailey commented on the post, gushing, “so special’ and ‘love you guys.”

The connection between Eilish and Bieber dates back to 2019, when they first met at Coachella while she was still a teenager. Since then, the two have developed a close friendship.