Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff have taken their romance to new height as they made their red carpet debut at the launch of her new concert film, Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D).

For the night out held on Wednesday, May 6, the Birds of a Feather hitmaker slipped into a green Ralph Lauren Polo shirt over a white long-sleeve top and paired with a black skirt and colorful red-and-blue socks. Wolff, 31, opted for a brown double-breasted suit styled with a white shirt and no tie as the pair posed together for photographers.

The premiere also brought together several notable names, including Eilish’s brother and longtime collaborator Finneas and filmmaker James Cameron, who co-directed the concert movie alongside Eilish.

Rumors surrounding Eilish and Wolff’s relationship first surfaced in March 2025 after they were spotted leaving an awards show together. Speculation intensified months later when the pair were photographed kissing on a balcony in Venice. They also attended the 2026 Grammy Awards together earlier this year.

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Nat Wolff previously appeared in Eilish’s music video for her song Chihiro, while he and his brother, Alex Wolff, joined Billie Eilish as opening acts during parts of her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour.

The upcoming film marks Eilish’s third concert movie and her first since Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles debuted in 2021. The project features performances from her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, which accompanied her 2024 album of the same name.

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) is set to hit theaters on Friday, May 8.