Billie Eilish posts her Justin Bieber fangirl throwback after Coachella moment
- By Umaima Amir -
- Apr 24, 2026
Billie Eilish is taking a heartfelt trip down memory lane after living out a dream she once only imagined as a devoted fan of Justin Bieber.
The singer, 24, delighted fans by sharing a series of nostalgic throwback photos from her “Belieber” days, shortly after joining Bieber onstage at Coachella. The emotional full-circle moment came during his performance of “One Less Lonely Girl,” when he invited Eilish to sing alongside him.
Captioning the Instagram post with a simple, overwhelmed “Don’t talk to me,” Eilish gave followers a glimpse into her teenage years as a superfan. One image shows a young Eilish posing in her bedroom, decked out in a rainbow sequin outfit, surrounded by posters of Bieber. Another slide features a playful whiteboard where she rewrote the lyrics to Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” with a Bieber-inspired twist, even noting details like his birthday and birthplace.
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The post continues with snapshots of Eilish proudly wearing Bieber merchandise over the years, along with fan-made memes and a clip of her dancing to his 2013 track “Confident.” The collection paints a vivid picture of just how deep her admiration once ran.
That admiration turned into reality on April 18, when Bieber brought the self-proclaimed fan onstage during his Coachella set. The following day, Eilish shared her emotional reaction on Instagram Stories, admitting she “can’t stop crying” as she processed the surreal experience.