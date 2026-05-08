Billie Eilish has opened up about her surprising collaboration with legendary filmmaker James Cameron on her upcoming 3D concert movie.

Speaking at the premiere of Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) on Wednesday, May 6, Eilish revealed that the Oscar-winning director personally emailed her mother with the ambitious idea.

According to the singer, Cameron reached out to her mom, Maggie Baird, through a connection with his wife and already had a complete vision for the project.

“He literally had the full idea already,” Eilish recalled. “He was like, ‘Why hasn’t anybody filmed Billie’s concert in 3D? Can we? Can I?’”

The 24-year-old Grammy winner admitted she was shocked by the proposal, calling it an “insane idea,” but quickly realized it was an opportunity she could not pass up.

“Where did that come from, how did he think of it? I have no idea, but thank God he did,” she said. “We got on the phone and we made it happen.”

The film captures moments from Eilish’s sold-out 2025 world tour and features appearances from her brother and longtime collaborator Finneas O’Connell.

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) arrives in theaters on May 8.