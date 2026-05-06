Billie Eilish reveals traumatic PR training at age 14: 'I hate it'

Billie Eilish became the queen of brutally honest interviews and chaotic one-liners that fans turn into memes. Hollywood apparently tried to media-train her into being a little more… polished. It did not go well.

In an interview with Good Hang with Amy Poehler, Eilish revealed she attended PR training at just 14-years-old and left the session in tears. She further admits, “I did PR training when I was 14, and I sobbed through it. I hated it so much. It was literally like the scariest s— of all time”.

“I only did one session, and it was under an hour, and I sobbed, and I left, and I did not follow any of the rules after that,” she added.

The Grammy winner explained that early in her career, she answered questions exactly how she wanted until people around her started hitting her with constant “don’t say that” warnings. Still, she admitted the experience taught her something. “It was important for me to learn, and I’m glad I learned it,” she said. Host Amy Poehler pointed out that authenticity has always been Eilish’s thing, saying, “You feel it, and you kind of can’t fake it.”

“I hate it,” Billie replied while discussing how much she now holds back during interviews. The candid chat arrives just before the release of her concert film, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), co-directed with James Cameron. Turned out even Billie Eilish could not survive media training without emotionally rage-quitting.