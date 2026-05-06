Billie Eilish says her hopes for future motherhood are shaping how she thinks about beauty, aging, and cosmetic surgery.

Speaking on Amy Poehler’s podcast Good Hang on Tuesday, May 5, the Grammy-winning singer shared that she does not see herself undergoing cosmetic procedures, explaining that her future children are a major reason behind that decision.

“I am so excited to age, and I’m so excited for my face to age and my body to age, and not change it,” Eilish further said during the conversation. She added that she wants her children to recognize themselves in her. “I want my kids to look at me and have my face look like their face and not be some altered version of what’s going on out there.”

The 24-year-old artist reflected on how her perspective has evolved over time. Looking back at her teenage years, she said she once believed her identity was already fully formed. “I never thought I would not be a teenager,” she said. “…I remember when I was 17, I was like, ‘Okay, I am the person I’ll be forever right now.’ And that’s not how it works, obviously.”

Billie Eilish has previously spoken about wanting to become a mother. In a past interview, she described having children as something deeply important to her, while also acknowledging the anxieties that come with it.