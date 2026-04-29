Billie Eilish responded to rumors and called out people who believed she and her brother, Finneas, with whom she’s really close, are feuding.

Speculation about the siblings’ relationship swirled in 2024 when the musician-producer didn’t join the singer-songwriter for her headlining Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour. During the interview for ELLE magazine, the Happier Than Ever hitmaker maintained that she and Finneas remain on great terms.

Whilst she recalled the incident, “I heard somebody say, ‘Did you guys hear Finneas and Billie had a falling-out?” The Ocean Eyes hitmaker explained, “Finneas and I have never and will never have a falling-out, ever in our lives. We’ll get in the biggest f**king fight you’ve ever heard of in your life… and five minutes later, we’re back, laughing and making music. It’s sibling s**t. There’s nothing else in the world like sibling relationships.”

Billie went on to insist that she and Finneas, 28, will always work together. “If I never saw Finneas at all, I might literally never make a song again… But how do we move on and have separate lives?” the 24-year-old stated. And for his part, Finneas noted that he will participate in any project Billie asks him to.

Previously, the pair won an Academy Award for No Time to Die, the theme song for the 2021 James Bond film of the same name. “It’s basically true that I don’t like touring, but I love the show part of it. And I love being around Billie. This past year, when she would be on tour for months, I missed her a lot,” he added.

Billie Eilish is currently promoting her concert film Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D).