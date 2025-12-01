Billie Eilish surprises fans as she swaps baggy outfits for sleek equestrian look

Billie Eilish surprised fans as she swapped her signature baggy clothing for a sleek, skintight equestrian outfit.

Over the weekend, the Birds of a Feather singer was spotted horseback riding in Los Angeles, enjoying some downtime after celebrating Thanksgiving with her family.

For the sporty outing, Billie Eilish opted for an all-black ensemble, featuring a high-neck, long-sleeved shirt paired with fitted riding pants and boots, a stark contrast to the oversized hoodies and loose-fitting attire she is known for.

She pulled her long, dark hair into a tight ponytail with little or to no makeup for her horseback riding lesson.

During her outing, Billie Eilish appeared unfazed and relaxed while preparing to spend her day enjoying the low-key activity.

Eilish‘s new look sent fans into a frenzy as they were quick to note how different she looked compared to her usual edgy, baggy aesthetic.

“She looks SO different in form fitting clothing. I always have to do a double take to recognize her,” one Instagram user wrote.

While another gushed, “She’s so pretty bro.”

“I had no idea that was her,” a third added.

A fourth praised, “The most normal she’s ever looked.”

Billie Eilish has been wearing her signature baggy streetwear look since past few years. “I only started wearing baggy clothes because of my body,” she told Vanity Fair in 2021.