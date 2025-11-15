Billie Eilish rips into Elon Musk for hoarding wealth

Billie Eilish has never really been the type to stay quiet, and honestly, that’s part of why people love her. This week, Billie Eilish jumped on Instagram again and this time she went after Elon Musk with a level of frustration that felt very real.

Billie Eilish basically called out Elon Musk for sitting on a mountain of money while the world feels like it’s falling apart. And with Elon Musk inching toward becoming the first-ever trillionaire, you can imagine how that rant landed online.

Before she even got into her own feelings, Billie Eilish shared a carousel from an activist group breaking down what someone like Elon Musk could do if he wanted to help. Ending world hunger. Protecting endangered species. Funding relief efforts that actually save lives. Just huge, world-changing stuff, the kind of stuff regular people can’t even dream of doing.

Seeing Billie Eilish scroll through that list and then snap felt completely understandable. She’s 23, watching billionaires stack numbers none of us can even imagine, while asking why the basics of safety, food and a livable planet are still out of reach for so many.

What’s wild is that Billie Eilish has been on this topic a lot recently. Earlier this month, when she accepted an award at the Wall Street Journal Innovator event, she used her few seconds on stage to point out the obvious: billionaires could fix things if they actually wanted to.

And yes, that room included some of the richest people on the planet. Eilish didn’t flinch. She practically challenged them, asking why anyone needs that much money when the world is hurting this badly.

And now, with the Elon Musk conversation heating up again, trillionaire status, all of that, Billie Eilish clearly hit a breaking point. Elon Musk has become the symbol of this giant gap between wealth and responsibility, and Billie Eilish isn’t pretending she’s neutral.