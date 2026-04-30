Billie Eilish unpacks her own astrological traits in a viral interview

Billie Eilish became candid about her belief in astrology to find her perfect match.

In a recent chat on Ask Me Anything video interview with ELLE magazine, the Lovely singer revealed that she used to dismiss all conversations about the zodiac sign, but after dating a guy whose birthday fell between 21 May and 20 June possessed most of the typical characteristics of his star sign.

She further noted, “Here’s the thing about astrology. That s*** is real — s*** is true. If somebody brought it up, I’d be like, ‘Oh my God, please shut the f*** up.” She kept saying, “I met a Gemini man, and I dated his a**, and then I believed in astrology. Since then, no matter what, without a doubt, I can recognise a Gemini from a mile away.”

However, the fling apparently did not work. She also shared her thoughts on Gemini girls, she said, “Girl Geminis? Amazing, they’re the life of the party, my favourite people in the world. Male Geminis? Go to hell.” As Billie herself is a Sagittarius, as her birthday falls on 18 December, she revealed the traits of her own zodiac sign that she possesses.

The Bad Boy singer shared, “Here’s the real conception about Sagittarius, not a misconception. Loud, stubborn, obnoxious, bossy, funny, insane, sexy, good in bed… yeah, kinda flaky also. A little flaky. I’m working on it.”

She also confessed that she believes in supernatural things, “As a person with OCD, I believe in every superstition, so do not tell me any superstition that I don’t already know because I can’t get into that, I can’t take any risks.”