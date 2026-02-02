Billie Eilish wins Song of the Year at 2026 Grammys for ‘Wildflower’

Billie Eilish turned one of the biggest honors of her career into a moment of reflection and protest!

On February 1, the singer won Song of the Year at the 2026 Grammy Awards for “Wildflower” and she used her acceptance speech to speak out on immigration and collective action.

The 24-year-old artist took the stage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles alongside her brother and longtime collaborator Finneas O’Connell, who co wrote the song.

As she accepted the award, Eilish acknowledged the honor before shifting her focus to the current political climate. “As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land,” she told the audience, prompting loud cheers.

“It’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now, and I just feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter,” she said.

Eilish’s comments echoed a broader theme of the evening, as multiple artists used their time onstage to address immigration and protest expanded enforcement policies. Bad Bunny, Shaboozey, and Olivia Dean also spoke out on the issue during their acceptance speeches.