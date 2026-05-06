Billie Eilish's Fourth Studio Album: A Much-Awaited Update

Billie Eilish has confirmed that her fourth album is more than halfway finished, giving fans a glimpse into what’s to come. In a recent interview with Elle, the 24-year-old singer revealed, “Oh yeah, we’re more than halfway [done].”

This update comes after her brother and collaborator Finneas hinted at new music during a Berlin performance, saying they planned their tours to be home at the same time to work on another album.

With Hit Me Hard and Soft, her third album, released in May 2024, fans are eager for more. The album was a global phenomenon, topping charts in over 20 countries and racking up impressive streaming numbers.

Given Eilish’s typical two-year gap between albums, a 2026 release seems likely.

What to Expect

A possible mid-to-late 2026 release window.

New sound and themes, building on her evolution from When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? to Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Collaborations with Finneas, who mentioned working on the album separately and sending ideas back and forth.

Meanwhile, Eilish is promoting her concert film, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), co-directed with James Cameron, which hits theaters on May 8.