Billie Eilish’s new album ‘Happier Than Ever’ tops UK charts

Billie Eilish’s latest album Happier Than Ever has landed atop the UK albums charts, making it her second number one album, reported BBC.

Happier Than Ever, Eilish’s second studio album, managed to score 39,000 in chart sales. While this managed to clinch her the top spot, it is significantly less than what her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? managed in its first week – the 2019 album raked in 48,000 sales.

Billie Eilish expressed her excitement about the achievement on the Official Charts website, saying, “Thank you so so much to my fans in the UK. It means so much to me that you guys love this album as I do. I miss you guys so much and can’t wait to come back to the UK soon!”

Billie Eilish’s latest chart position makes her the only international female artist, after Lana Del Rey, whose first two albums managed to top the charts. Lana Del Rey managed the feat with her debut and sophomore albums, 2012’s Born To Die and 2014’s Ultraviolence.