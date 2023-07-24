Billions of rupees new cars to Punjab officials challenged in LHC

LAHORE: Punjab government’s order to provide new vehicles to additional commissioners and other revenue officials, has been challenged in Lahore High Court, ARY News reported on Monday.

Mudassir Chaudhry Advocate has filed petition challenging the government’s decision on behalf of petitioner Sheeraz Altaf.

Caretaker Punjab government and other concerned have been made party in the petition.

Petitioner pleaded that the public money should be used for public welfare as the country is passing through a critical economic situation. “These privileges should be offered after stability in the economy is achieved,” petitioner said.

“The caretaker government could only run daily routine affairs and have no public mandate to utilize public funds,” according to petition.

“The court is being requested to declare the notification for procurement of new vehicles for officers as void”.

A government letter, Dated July 20, 2023, to the deputy secretary had asked approval of Rs 2333.747 million for purchase of vehicles for Additional Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners.

The Board of Revenue, Punjab, has earmarked more than Rs. 2.3 billion for the purchase of new cars for officials across the province.

According to an official notification, the board demanded new cars for additional commissioners of each division, additional deputy commissioners in each district, and assistant commissioners in each Tehsil of Punjab.

The new cars that are to be given to the officers are as follows:

Additional Commissioners of each division will be provided Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 CVT,

additional deputy commissioner of each division will be given Toyota Yaris ATIV 1.3 and

assistant commissioner in each Tehsil of Punjab will be provided Hilux Double Cabin Revo G 2.8 TD Manual, according to a letter.