Billy Bob Thornton calls Landman exit claims ‘AI-generated crap’

Billy Bob Thornton has shut down online speculation that he’s leaving Paramount+’s Landman, confirming he will return for Season 3 and calling the exit claims “AI-generated crap” with “nothing to do with reality”.

What Sparked the Rumors: Tommy Norris Fired in Season 2

Fan concern began after the Landman Season 2 penultimate episode aired January 11, 2026. In it, Thornton’s character, oil executive Tommy Norris, is fired as president of M-Tex Oil by new company owner Cami Miller, played by Demi Moore. The plot twist led to viral posts claiming Thornton himself would exit the series after two seasons.

Thornton also addressed a second fake report: “There’s an AI report that Demi and I are a couple now, and there’s one that I’m leaving the show. They have nothing to do with reality”.

Thornton’s Response: “I’ll Be Here as Long as It Plays Out”

Speaking to USA Today after the January 18, 2026 Season 2 finale, the 70-year-old Oscar winner confirmed he’ll return when production on Season 3 begins this spring. “I’ll be there,” Thornton said.

He’s committed long-term: “I love doing the show. I’ll be here as long as it plays out. If it’s five years, great. If it’s six, I’m there”. In a separate Esquire interview, he noted he’s “signed up for like five years or something”.

Season 2 Finale Cliffhanger: Tommy’s Next Move

While Thornton is staying, Tommy Norris’s fate at M-Tex is unresolved. The Season 2 finale shows Tommy and his family planning to start their own oil company, CTT Oil Exploration. Viewers don’t yet know if Cami Miller will reverse her decision or if Tommy returns as a rival.

Thornton teased: “The end is the beginning of the season. What’s interesting about it is that Tommy’s not the kind of guy who ever trusts happiness… But I still think he’s wearily happy”.

Landman Season 3: What We Know

Paramount+ renewed Landman for Season 3 in December 2025, midway through Season 2. Season 2 premiered November 16, 2025 and drew 9.2 million streaming views in its first two days — the most-watched premiere for a Paramount+ original series.

Season 2 added Sam Elliott as Tommy’s father, TL Norris. Thornton said, “It’s been great working with Sam”. Season 3 will also feature Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, and Andy Garcia.

Thornton speculated Season 3 “may be a combo of seasons one and two… where maybe the danger will come back, but those relationships will still be at the forefront”.

Taylor Sheridan’s Hit Keeps Growing

Created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, Landman follows the high-stakes Texas oil industry. Thornton earned a Golden Globe nomination for Season 1. He said the show has become “a phenomenon” and “another level” of fame for him.