Billy Bob Thornton calls out famous actors for turning awards into soapboxes

Hollywood actor Billy Bob Thornton appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience and didn’t hold back, unleashing a tirade against fellow actors for using award shows to push political messages, saying it distracts from what these events are meant to celebrate.

In a recent conversation on The Joe Rogan Experience, Thornton said awards should be about honoring work, not giving speeches on social or political issues. He returned to the topic multiple times during the show, clearly frustrated with the current direction of these ceremonies.

Having received numerous awards himself, Billy Bob Thornton said he no longer places the same value on accolades as he once did. He pointed out that while recognition is meaningful, the stage should be used to thank those who present the awards rather than highlight personal opinions. Thornton believes that this shift has made modern award shows feel less genuine and more like self-promotion.

Reflecting on his career, Billy Bob Thornton spoke about his 1996 film Sling Blade, which he wrote, directed, and starred in. The movie earned him an Academy Award for Best Writing and a Best Actor nomination. He said his background in music and the late start to his Hollywood career helped him stay grounded and focused on his work instead of chasing attention.

Currently, Billy Bob Thornton stars as Tommy Norris in the Paramount+ series Landman, portraying a character trying to grow his oil company. On The Joe Rogan Experience, he reiterated that award shows should highlight talent and dedication, not political messaging.

Through his remarks, Billy Bob Thornton made it clear that he values ceremonies that respect both the recipients and those presenting the awards, keeping the spotlight on craft and achievement rather than turning the stage into a platform for advocacy.