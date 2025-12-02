Billy Crudup: Navigating life after breakup with Mary-Louise Parker

American actor Billy Crudup gets candid about his personal life.

In an interview with the Times, Billy Crudup gave a rare insight into his life with his ex, Mary-Louise Parker. He also shared that after their difficult breakup, they’ve chosen to keep their focus on co-parenting their 21-year-old son, William Atticus Parker.

Billy also said, “Without commenting on any of our … our adoration for our son is boundless”. When he was asked where he and Mary-Louise stand now, “He has, through the mash-up of the two of us, been endowed with superpowers for theatricality”.

The 57-year-old shared that William is already a prolific actor, director and writer and has made several micro-budget films. Billy gushed, “He’s such a badass”. “Mary-Louise and I appeared in most of his films”.

Mary-Louise and Billy were in a relationship from 1996 until 2003, when he left the Weeds alum, who was then seven months pregnant with William, to begin a three-year relationship with Claire Danes after meeting on the set of Stage Beauty (2004).

And while the two have rarely spoken about their split, Mary-Louise had only positive remarks after Billy married Naomi Watts in 2023.

Louise, in her interview with The Guardian, said, “I wish them well”. She further said, “And absolutely, I honestly of course wish them every happiness because that’s my son’s father. So I’m happy for them. I’m happy they found each other”.

The Angels in America actress had previously touched on their relationship and breakup in her 2015 memoir, Dear Mr You, which was written as a series of letters to men in her life. One letter was written to a cabdriver who asked her to leave his taxi after Mary-Louise lost her temper with him in the wake of her breakup.

“I am alone,” she wrote. “Look, see? I am pregnant and alone. It hurts to even breathe. I’m trying to get through it, but I’m by myself every night and every morning, and no one, nothing helps”.

As for Billy, he briefly addressed the breakup in 2004, although he noted he was hesitant to do so in the first place.

He told The New York Times, “First and foremost, it is personal, painful and involves an infant,” in an email published as part of a 2004 profile on him, “and does not deserve to be exploited to sate the appetites of circulation counters and bored readers”.

“I have never indulged our society’s misguided notion that my personal life is relevant to my work,” Billy continued, “so any reporting surrounding that is necessarily hearsay, speculation or fantasy. Each published report is based only on the trade of suffering.”