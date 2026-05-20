A new biopic based on the life of legendary singer-songwriter Billy Joel is officially moving forward, though the project is already facing strong opposition from the musician’s camp.

According to reports, a feature film titled Billy and Me is currently in development and is expected to begin filming later this year. The movie will reportedly focus on Joel’s early rise to fame and the years leading up to his breakthrough success with his iconic 1973 hit Piano Man.

The project is set to be directed by Oscar-winning editor and filmmaker John Ottman, best known for his work on the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

However, shortly after the announcement was made public, representatives for Joel released a statement distancing the singer from the film.

A spokesperson for the music icon reportedly said the filmmakers do not possess Joel’s life rights or the necessary music rights required for the project. “Since 2021, the parties involved have been officially notified that they do not possess Billy Joel’s life rights and will not be able to secure the music rights required for this project,” they said.

The statement further emphasized that the Grammy-winning artist “has not authorized or supported this project in any capacity.”

Despite the controversy, the filmmakers behind Billy and Me insist the movie is being developed with the involvement of people who knew Joel closely during his early years.

This is not the first time an unauthorized film about Joel has surfaced. Back in 2022, another project centered on the singer’s life was announced without his official involvement.

Joel’s story was more recently explored in the HBO documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes, which aired in 2025 and examined both his music career and personal struggles.