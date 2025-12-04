Billy Ray Cyrus reacts to Miley Cyrus engagement with Maxx Morando

Billy Ray Cyrus has revealed his true feelings for daughter Miley Cyrus’ engagement to longtime boyfriend Maxx Morando.

Earlier this week, the Hannah Montanna star attended the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash at Hollywood’s iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with Maxx where she proudly flaunted her diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger.

Her appearance sparked engagement rumors which was put to rest a day later when PEOPLE Magazine confirmed the news.

Now, her previously estranges father shared a Instagram post on Wednesday, December 3, to reveal his reaction on the news.

The Achy Breaky Heart singer share a carousel of three heartwarming photos, congratulating the happy couple on their engagement.

“No wonder you turned out so special … You have the greatest Godmother in the world!!! @dollyparton,” he wrote referring to Dolly Parton.

Billy further gushed, “So happy you and MaxxAgazillion found each other!!!! Congratulations! Happy to see you both so happy!!! love Dad.”

The first photo was a throwback which featured Dolly Parton, Miley and him sitting together and smiling while another showed the newly-engaged couple on a red carpet.

The last image featured Miley with her arms around her fiancé at a restaurant.