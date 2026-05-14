Billy Ray Cyrus marked a heartfelt moment on social media as he celebrated the birthday of his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, with an emotional tribute that also honored his late mother.

The country music star, 64, shared a video on May 13 of himself performing his 2007 track “Ready, Set, Don’t Go” on acoustic guitar. The song, which reflects on the emotional experience of raising a driven daughter, was dedicated to what he called “Hannah Montana Nation and all our friends at Disney.”

In his post, Billy Ray highlighted the personal meaning behind the song, noting its connection to both Tish Cyrus and his late mother, Ruth Ann “Ruthie” Casto, who passed away in August

“My mom, Ruthie, happens to be her birthday tomorrow,” he said in the video. “Somehow this song felt very appropriate for today.”

He went on to describe both women as deeply important figures in his life, writing in his caption, “Two of the greatest mothers EVER were born on this day and tomorrow… Happy Birthday Tish. Wishing you peace, love, and happiness … forever.”

Tish Cyrus, 59, was married to Billy Ray for more than 28 years before the couple split in April 2022. Together, they share five children: Miley, Noah, Brandi, Trace, and Braison. Billy Ray also has a son, Christopher Cody, from a previous relationship.