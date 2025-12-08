Billy Ray Cyrus speaks out after woman claimed to be Miley Cyrus’ mom in dismissed lawsuit

Billy Ray Cyrus has broken his silence on a lawsuit in which a woman claimed she is his daughter Miley Cyrus’ biological mother.

In May, a woman named Jayme Lee filed a lawsuit alleging that she gave birth to Miley at 12 years old.

Lee further claimed she entered into a “private adoption agreement’ with Billy Ray and Miley’s mother, Tish Cyrus.

According to Lee, the alleged agreement allowed her to name Miley and work as her nanny and piano teacher. The woman claimed she suffered “severe emotional distress” when Billy Ray supposedly misrepresented the circumstances of the adoption.

Her lawsuit accused Billy and Tish of “breach of contract, fraud and misrepresentation, intentional inflection of emotional distress and unlawful interference with parental rights.”

The lawsuit requested supervised DNA maternity and paternity testing of Miley and her parents, and sought to revisit the legality of the alleged adoption. A judge denied her request for a trial in October.

On November 20, Billy Ray filed a motion to dismiss all of Lee’s claims and accused her of filing the lawsuit for the “purposes of harassing” him and his family.

He filed a formal response on December 1 opposing Lee’s amended complaint, stating that he had only recently become aware of the case. Billy’s attorney told Daily Mail that Lee’s lawsuit was dismissed on December 5.

“The Court dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice this morning and awarded Mr Cyrus the recovery of his reasonable and necessary attorney’s fees and costs,” the statement reads.

Billy Ray and Tish – who parted ways in 2022 after nearly 28 years of marriage – share three children, Miley, Braison , and Noah.