Pakistan makes biometric verification mandatory at airports

The Pakistan government on Friday made biometric verification mandatory at airports across the country in a step to increase border security.

According to a notification issued from the Interior Ministry to FIA, the agency has been directed to ensure the installation of biometric machines at the airports.

The biometric verification of all international passengers has been made mandatory by the ministry. The biometric machines will be installed at international immigration counters, where travellers will undergo verification before boarding their flights.

The Interior Ministry said the move will prevent wanted suspects, and absconders from travelling in and out of the country.

According to ministry officials, the biometric verification will ensure effective screening of passengers. They also said that this initiative was part of a broader effort to align the country’s security systems with international standards.

The Interior Ministry has directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to implement these changes without delay.

Earlier, France’s experts visited Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore airports for the installation of E-gates.

The installation of E-gates would eliminate the hassle of the travelers as they don’t need to wait in que to get boarding pass and can obtain their boarding cards through the E-gate by scanning their passport and ticket.

The sources within CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) mentioned that the E-gate uses the data embedded in the Passport’s biometric chip.

This new technology would provide international travel convenience to passengers.

Under this system, passengers undergo biometric authentication through facial, fingerprint, iris recognition or overall procedures, after which the gate will automatically open for the passenger.