E-gates installation: Foreign experts visit Pakistan’s major airports

France’s experts on Sunday visited Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore airports ahead of installation of Electronic gates (E-gates), ARY News reported.

As per details, Aviation Division and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) officials briefed the foreign experts about the installation of the e-gates at Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore airports.

The installation of E-gates will eliminate the hassle of the travelers as they don’t need to wait in que to get boarding pass and can obtain their boarding cards through the E-gate by scanning their passport and ticket.

The sources within CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) mentioned that the E-gate uses the data embedded in the Passport’s biometric chip.

This new technology will provide international travel convenience to passengers.

Under this system, passengers undergo biometric authentication through facial, fingerprint, iris recognition or overall procedures, after which the gate will automatically open for the passenger.