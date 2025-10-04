New condition announced for electricity connections

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has introduced mandatory biometric verification for all new connections and reconnections.

To formalize the decision, IESCO’s chief Executive Engineer, Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood, and the CEO of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Technologies, Omar Khan Azad, have inked an agreement.

The IESCO believes that the new biometric verification system will help eliminate fraud. Besides, accurate information about IESCO consumers will be available, and defaulters will not be able to obtain the new connections without clearing their outstanding dues.

Senior officials from IESCO and NADRA Technologies also attended the signing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, IESCO Chief Executive Engineer, Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to consumer-friendly initiatives, the promotion of digitalisation and transparency, and the provision of improved services in the future.

Maintenance work and Electricity disruption

Meanwhile, IESCO said System Maintenance/Development Work is in process. Therefore, power supply of below mentioned feeders/areas will be temporary suspended as per given schedule.

“On October 04, 2025, from 08:30 am to 14:00 pm, Islamabad Circle, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Barian, Upper Topa, Auto Workshop, PTCL I-9, New Exchange, Ufone I-9, Fazl Ghee I-9, S.E.S I-9, NDC-2 Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Raja Sultan, Eid Gah, Dhok Najo Feeders, from 08:00 am to 04:00 pm Attock Circle, Shamsabad, Ghor Ghishti Feeders, On October 05, 2025, from 08:00 am to 04:00 pm, Attock Circle, Ghor Ghishti Feeders and surrounding areas will remain closed,” it said.

IESCO management apologizes to its esteemed customers for the power outage. If the work is completed ahead of time, the power supply can be restored even before the scheduled time.

In september 16,2025, duting a major crackdown against power theft, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has apprehended 5,929 power thieves and imposed fines totaling Rs. 503.4 million. The campaign, carried out in coordination with the police, also led to the arrest of 2,950 individuals.

According to the IESCO Chief Executive Engineer, Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood, the anti-theft drive launched in 2023 under the directives of the Federal Government and the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), has checked over 2.8 million electricity meters across all consumer categories.