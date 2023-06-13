Biparjoy: Thatta’s coastal belt receives rain with strong winds

THATTA: The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, Biparjoy has started affecting Thatta’s coastal belt as it is coming close to Pakistan.

The cyclonic storm now lies near Latitude 20.7°N and Longitude 67.1°E at a distance of about 470km south of Karachi and 460km south of Thatta.

Keti Bandar and adjoining areas of the coastal belt in Thatta are receiving rain with strong winds. People from several villages have been evacuated as the sea has become rough due to cyclone Biparjoy.

As per PMD’s prediction, widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls accompanied by squally (high intensity) winds of 80-100Km/hour gusting 120km/hour likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts from today to 17 June.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few heavy falls and accompanied squally winds of 60-80 Km/hour likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts from 14 June (tomorrow) to 16 June.

High intensity winds may cause damage to vulnerable structures, katcha houses, solar panels, billboards etc.

Storm surge of 3-3.5 meters (8-12 feet) expected at the land falling point (Keti Bandar and around), which can inundate the low-lying settlements.