Bird strike forces PIA plane to land at Lahore airport

LAHORE: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane made a landing at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore after being hit by a bird, in yet another incident of the bird strike that could endanger flight safety, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, a PIA flight from Jeddah, PK-860, had to land at the Lahore airport after being hit by a bird.

“The engine of the Boeing-777 miraculously survived damage from the hit,” they said adding that the plane was later allowed to leave for Damam after an inspection from engineers.

At least 30 Pakistan International Airline (PIA) planes were hit by birds in the first half of 2022. According to details, PIA has issued a report regarding planes hit by birds in the first half of 2022.

According to the report, five bird hits were reported on Jinnah International Airport Karachi. Most incidents of birds colliding with planes were reported at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore, it added.

The report added that three similar incidents were reported at Quetta Airport, six at Islamabad International Airport, and two at Peshawar Airport. One such incident was reported at Sialkot Airport and one at Damam Airport.

The report added that three out of the 30 PIA planes were damaged by bird collisions in 2022, while 27 planes remained unharmed.

Comments