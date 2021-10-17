Technology Week 2021: Birth certificates to be issued in UAE using WhatsApp

DUBAI: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Health Ministry is showcasing a number of smart services at GITEX Technology Week 2021, including the issuing of birth certificates using WhatsApp.

According to the official news agency of the UAE, the new service aims to enrich customer experiences and improve communication channels with the public using a smooth and simplified methodology based on advanced systems and international best practices.

The new WhatsApp service is part of a package of services being showcased at GITEX Technology Week, running from October 17 to 21 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The new feature relies on artificial intelligence techniques to respond to customer inquiries through the “virtual assistant”, which can learn and comprehend their needs based on their inquiries.

The virtual assistant can also analyze and evaluate customer needs according to the available data, then make the necessary decision to answer and respond accurately to their inquiries and complete transactions conveniently.

It is also able to distinguish registered users and interact with the customer based upon the information provided, retrieve stored data from the user’s profile and end the conversation in an interactive manner.

“Taking part at GITEX Technology Week is yet another opportunity to showcase the ministry’s latest innovative services, developed to ensure the comfort and satisfaction of its customers,” said Samir Al Khoury, Director of IT Department, Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoAHP).

The ministry, he said, has designed a number of online services and smart applications to facilitate customers access to its numerous services.

Al Khoury made it clear that the interactive chat via WhatsApp can also serve customers who inquire about other services.

