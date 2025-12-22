Birthday celebration: Mahira Khan receives love from family, friends

Mahira Khan celebrated her birthday among her close friends.

In a recent Instagram stories on her official account, the actress reposted stories from her birthday event.

Mahira expressed heartfelt gratitude and tagged several names, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Malik, Zubab Rana, Varda Aziz, Anam Farooq Khan, Kanwal Batool, who reached out to her to make her day special.

Mahira Khan is a prominent Pakistani actress who was born and raised in Karachi. She tied the knot to Salim Karim in October 2023. Her son, Azlan, whom she shared with her ex-husband, walked her down the aisle.

Mahira Khan, widely regarded as one of Pakistan’s most talented and versatile actresses, began her career in television.

She is known for her expressive acting and impeccable style. Mahira has become a fashion and cultural icon in Pakistan, frequently appearing on magazine covers and attending international film events.