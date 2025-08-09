web analytics
Ramsha Khan & Khushhal Khan Star in New Rom-Com 'Biryani'

TOP NEWS

Ramsha Khan and Khushhal Khan, beloved for their electric on-screen chemistry are coming together in an exciting new romantic comedy named Biryani, set to air on ARY Digital.

The upcoming drama is set to replace the Aina Asif starrer hit Parwarish.

Produced by Big Bang Productions, the series is written by Zafar Mairaj, and directed by Badar Mehmood of Cheekh fame.

As the several teasers released by ARY Digital show, the story follows a sweet, reserved university student who falls for a lively, free-spirited girl who is apparently his teacher too, promising a heartwarming and humorous journey.

The boy, who happens to be a landlord’s son, has his own ways of looking at love while Ramsha Khan’s avatar of a clumsy-yet-intelligent girl is the one every drama lover will fall for.

Biryani also marks the comeback of Sarwat Gillani and Tamasha alumni Mahnoor Pervaiz.

The recently released teaser has fans buzzing with excitement, praising the duo’s natural chemistry in this light-hearted tale. With one fan commenting, “Ramsha and Khushhal are pure magic together—perfect for a rom-com!”.

ARY Digital Dramas- All news and Updates

